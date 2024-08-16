Bengals lose running back for entire 2024 season due to torn patellar tendon
Injury issues continue to pile up for the Cincinnati Bengals prior to the start of the 2024 NFL season. Defensive end Cameron Sample was already lost for the entire 2024 season due to a torn Achilles tendon, wide receiver Charlie Jones was carted off the field, and rookie offensive tackle Amarius Mims will be sidelined for a few weeks with a pectoral injury. Now, running back Chris Evans can be added to that list.
We've seen the last of Chris Evans this season
Evans was carted off the field during Cincinnati's joint practice with the Chicago Bears ahead of the preseason matchup between the two teams, and he is expected to miss the entire 2024 season after suffering a torn patellar tendon.
This is obviously a devastating blow for Evans, who was competing for positioning on Cincinnati's depth chart at the running back position. He was projected to be the fourth back on the roster behind Zack Moss, Chase Brown and Trayveon Williams. Now, any of the snaps that would have gone to Evans will have to be allocated elsewhere.
It's also worth pointing out Evans is on the final year of his current contract and set for unrestricted free agency next offseason. So, the possibility that he has already played his last game in a Bengals uniform needs to be acknowledged. The Bengals could potentially look to bring him back, but that's far from a guarantee.
Cincinnati selected Evans in the sixth round (202nd pick) of the 2021 draft, and he has appeared in 34 total games fot the team over the past three seasons. During that time he compiled 188 receiving yards, 89 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. Evans has also been a frequent special teams contributor for Cincinnati, as he was on the field for over half of the team's special teams plays last season.