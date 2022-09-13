Bengals' new-look OL might not have been as bad as fans thought

Overall, the Bengals OL was VERY good on true pass sets, with LC being the worst:



Williams - 76.1

Volson - 74.2

Karras - 84.4

Cappa - 78.0

Collins - 49.3



When you dig into the OL past the face value of "7 sacks allowed", they really were quite decent. https://t.co/rUsXqahO9D