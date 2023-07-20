Bengals News: Bengals cap space update, Joe Mixon's new deal
Mixon's finances have finally settled Cincy's cap space situation.
By Adam Weinrib
In the midst of a difficult situation for running back rights, Joe Mixon's new contract has become official, altering the Cincinnati Bengals' cap space situation for 2023.
A week prior to Saquon Barkley's situation hitting the FAN (WFAN is a New York sports radio station, that's clever actually), Mixon quietly agreed to restructure his deal, shredding his old contract and inking a two-year contract to keep him in Cincinnati through 2023.
What about next year? That's still anyone's guess; Mixon's 2024 cap hit would be a seemingly untenable $8.5 million, especially based on what the rest of the league is guaranteeing their running backs. Still, thanks to some cleverly-placed roster bonuses ($3 million next March) and incentives (up to $2 million this season), Mixon will be on a mission to both prove himself and help the Bengals acquire more talent as the season progresses.
Thanks to Mixon's reduced cap hit (~$13 million to $8.6 million), the Bengals are now working with about $19.2 million under the cap. That type of ingenuity is how they've been able to add free agents like Orlando Brown, who ranked among the league's beasts in this week's OL strength Madden Rankings.
That's not somebody anybody wants to push around.
Check out what else is trending in Bengals news.
Seahawks Unveil Long-Awaited Throwback Jerseys [Bob Condotta, Seattle Times]
From the Vikings to the 'Hawks, everybody's going '80s. Do the Bengals have a uniform refresh in their plans anytime soon?
Corey Dillon: Bengals’ Ring of Honor, Hall of Fame omissions are ‘near-criminal’ [Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic]
Former Bengals RB Corey Dillon is truly not happy with the disrespect his Cincinnati career has gotten from the city's fans and team brass. He's apoplectic he hasn't been chosen (by fan vote) for the Bengals Ring of Honor, and unloaded his vitriol in a must-read interview with The Athletic.