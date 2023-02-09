Bengals News: Carlos Dunlap, Joe Burrow jersey sales, and more
In Bengals news, former Cincinnati Bengals defender Carlos Dunlap is heading to the Super Bowl as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Also in Bengals news, Joe Burrow had top jersey sales in the UK.
Dunlap played for the Bengals for 11 seasons before spending two years with the Seahawks and this past season in Kansas City. He appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and had four sacks during the regular season.
Dunlap was happy to have defeated his former team in the AFC title game but noted that Joe Burrow is the future of the NFL.
Speaking of Burrow, the British appear to be big fans of his as he led the United Kingdom in jersey sales!
Carlos Dunlap: Joe Burrow is the future of the NFL [Josh Alper, Pro Football Talk]
"Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo shares Dunlap’s view of where things are going for Burrow. He complimented the quarterback’s “killer instinct” and called him “a young Tom Brady” while talking about how much respect he has for Burrow as a player."- From Alper's article
NFL UK Announces Joe Burrow Led British Jersey Sales During 2022-23 Season [Russ Heltman, SI]
This is pretty cool! Burrow might have an opportunity to play in his first international game during the 2023 season.
