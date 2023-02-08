Predicting who stays and who goes in Bengals 2023 free agency
The Cincinnati Bengals have 19 players set to hit free agency in March with 15 of those players being unrestricted free agents. With free agency not getting underway for another month, let's try our best guess at who will stay and who will go.
We'll list the players in alphabetical order.
Cal Adomitis: Stays
This one is tricky because while Adomitis is an exclusive-rights free agent, the Bengals will have to decide if they want to keep him or Clark Harris, who had been their long snapper for over a decade. Adomitis did okay as a rookie and he's the younger option.
Brandon Allen: Stays
Unless another team swoops in and signs him, I don't see Allen going anywhere. He'll likely continue signing one-year deals to backup Joe Burrow and honestly, who wouldn't sign up for that? The team feels comfortable with him and Allen knows the offense so it makes sense to keep him around.
Eli Apple: Stays
This might be unpopular amongst Bengals fans but I could see Apple staying in Cincinnati. His trash-talking ways might not do him any favors in free agency and truthfully, the guy has played well since joining the Bengals. Yes, he has his bad games but what cornerback doesn't?