Bengals News: Carson Palmer praises Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase puts on a Pro Bowl show
Heading into Super Bowl week, it still feels like a punch to the gut. The Cincinnati Bengals got within a game short of heading to a consecutive appearance at the big game but unfortunately, things didn't turn out as we all wanted. At any rate, the offseason begins for the Bengals as it should be interesting to see how they handle some of their areas of need. Especially getting quarterback Joe Burrow getting his well-deserved contract extension sooner rather than later.
Hopefully, this year's Super Bowl is a great one and delivers. As fans of football come together all across the globe, they'll undoubtedly be conversations that the Bengals should have beaten the Chiefs but it is what it is. Time heals all and by now, it shouldn't sting as much as it did a week ago.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news
Carson Palmer Declares Joe Burrow NFL's Best Quarterback [Russ Heltman, Sports Illustrated]
Wow, talk about getting some major praise from a Bengals legend. Former quarterback Carson Palmer gave some pretty awesome praise for Joe Burrow declaring him the best quarterback of the NFL. Of course, that'll always be up for debate depending on who you ask but it's safe to say that at the very least, Burrow is definitely one of the best quarterbacks playing today.
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase put on a show at the Pro Bowl Games [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
Whether you loved or hated the new Pro Bowl format, it was a great sight to see Bengals' wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase put on quite the show. Not for nothing, the flag football game wasn't all that bad as it was fun seeing all our favorite players enjoy themselves. Even though it's meaningless, Chase hauled in two touchdowns and looked like he had a blast.
The three biggest takeaways from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season [Ben Baby, ESPN]
This was an excellent article that hit the nail on the head for the three biggest takeaways of the Bengals from last season. Baby hit the nail on the head with "Cincinnati established itself as a true AFC contender" since it's so very true. The window of the Bengals being a true AFC contender is now and will be for the next few years, They should enjoy many trips to the NFL Playoffs and hopefully, a season that finally ends with their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history. It's not a matter of if but when.