Bengals News: Chase Young, players in contract year, and more
In Bengals news, Ohio State alum Chase Young could be on the move this offseason. Also, which Cincinnati Bengals entering a contract year could earn an extension from the team they're currently playing for?
Young was the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, going one pick after the Bengals nabbed Joe Burrow first overall. Young went to the Washington Commanders and after a promising rookie season, has mostly disappointed ever since. That's why it could make sense for the Commanders to ship him off.
While it'd be fun to see the Bengals make a splash and add the former second-overall pick, it's probably not going to happen. That won't stop the Bengals' rivals from targeting the Ohio State Buckeye, however.
The Bengals are going to have to start making tough decisions regarding the core that landed them on the regular Super Bowl contenders list. Key players such as Chidobe Awuzie, Tyler Boyd, and DJ Reader are all entering contract years. What's working against them is that they're inching closer to their 30s and the Bengals have looked to stay away from committing to guys once they hit that age-range.
Latest Odds: Two Bengals' Rivals Among Favorites to Trade for Chase Young [James Rapien, Sports Illustrated]
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs appeared on a list of best odds to land Young and both teams could make sense for him, as much as Bengals fans will hope either of these doesn't happen. Young could absolutely benefit from a change of scenery and the Steelers and Chiefs would give him just that while finding a role where he could thrive as he did at Ohio State.
What Bengals’ aversion to third contracts could mean for 4 key roster cogs [Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic]
Dehner discusses how the new-era Bengals have avoided overpaying guys approaching 30 and how that could continue next offseason with Awuzie, Boyd, and Reader hitting free agency. He uses Vonn Bell and CJ Uzomah as examples.
The most interesting part of this article was about Trey Hendrickson, who doesn't hit free agency until 2025. Dehner still discusses him with the three mentioned above because Hendrickson's cap hit in 2024 would be the second-highest after Joe Burrow's. This could make him a cap casualty next spring.
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Drake Maye Throws His Hat Into the Ring at First Overall [Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network]
The Bengals would shock some people by going with a running back in the first round but if Chase Brown doesn't dazzle as a rookie and Joe Mixon continues to regress, it could end up happening, as it does here in Cummings' mock draft for 2024.