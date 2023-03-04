Bengals news: Cincinnati has met with multiple TE prospects at the NFL Combine
It goes without saying, but the Cincinnati Bengals have been missing a stud tight end for this offense and quarterback Joe Burrow. With the team holding the No. 28 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, could a TE playmaker be on the way for the squad?
Plenty of experts think this is the direction general manager Duke Tobin will be going in. A name linked to Cincy quite a bit in recents weeks has been Utah TE Dalton Kincaid. The 6-4, 240-pounder met with the Bengals in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine according to reporter Malik Wright, and he had some pretty positive things to say about how things went.
Dalton Kincaid will be a name to watch for the Bengals at No. 28 overall
That answer was short and sweet from Kincaid, but it has a lot of Bengals supporters excited. The Utah standout was a beast in the Pac-12 this past season, hauling in 70 balls for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.
He's also known for his fantastic work when it comes to blocking. If he's on the board when it's the Bengals' turn to send in their pick, he's definitely a name to keep an eye on. Kincaid could end up being a lock for the first round, with several mock drafts having him being taken on draft night.
Bengals had a 'great' meeting with Georgia TE Darnell Washington
Another tight end to keep an eye on will be Georgia's Darnell Washington. Per Wright, the Bengals front office also met with Washington, and he was fired up talking about the team's offense, particularly Joe Burrow's style of play. With Burrow throwing the ball all over the field the past two seasons, it looks like Washington is most definitely intrigued about the possibility of being a pass-catching option for him.
Fans are hoping Michael Mayer will somehow fall to the Bengals
When it comes to Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer, he's considered a top-two tight end for this draft class along with Kincaid. Mayer, a 6-4, 265-pounder, was a stud for the Fighting Irish in 2022, posting 67 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns.
Mayer has met with the organization this week, and plenty of fans have shown him love on social media. Countless people in Cincinnati are keeping their fingers crossed he'll still be available at No. 28. You already know Mayer has thought about what it would be like to make plays for Burrow at the next level if he's taken by the Bengals.