Bengals News: Cooper Rush almost chose Cincinnati, landing spots for Jonah Williams
In Bengals news, Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush nearly chose to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals before ultimately returning to Dallas. Also, where could Jonah Williams land if the Bengals end up trading him?
Rush was the starting quarterback for the Cowboys in Week 2 after Dak Prescott was injured in the season opener. The Bengals, who were already in the hole at 0-1, couldn't get past Rush and the Cowboys in that game and fell to 0-2.
Rush was a free agent this offseason and re-signed with Dallas but he almost didn't. According to Nick Eatman and Patrik Walker of Cowboys.com, Rush was close to signing a deal with either the Bengals or Raiders. So apparently, the team was potentially looking to move on from Brandon Allen.
As for Williams, he requested a trade last week after the team acquired Orlando Brown in free agency. Sam Monson of PFF listed the Buccaneers, Dolphins, Jets, and Titans as potential landing spots for the former first-round pick.
Check out what else is trending in Bengals news.
2023 NFL free agency: Ranking all 32 teams for their offseason moves, signings, trades and more [Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports]
The Bengals were in the B tier here. Benjamin applauded them for the Orlando Brown signing but noted that losing Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell will hurt more than Cincinnati might realize.
Jones: With Lamar Jackson, NFL owners show it’s control they care about the most [Mike Jones, The Athletic]
Bengals fans care very much about what happens between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Either he's back in Baltimore for the foreseeable future and the Bengals have to continue facing him, or he leaves and Joe Burrow is far and away the best quarterback in the AFC North.
3 quarterback prospects the Bengals should entertain as backups [Cole Sullivan, Stripe Hype]
Maybe Brandon Allen re-signs and is Joe Burrow's backup again in 2023 but that shouldn't stop Cincinnati from drafting a quarterback in the later rounds to develop as a long-term backup down the road. That's what Sullivan looks at in this post.