Bengals News: Corey Dillon clarifies comments, Tee Higgins trade, and more
In Bengals news, Corey Dillon clarified the comments he made about the Bengals Ring of Honor process. Also, there's a new Tee Higgins trade scenario. Buckle up.
Last week, a story from The Athletic dropped about how Dillon was displeased with the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor process. The season ticket holders vote on the former players to be inducted into the Ring of Honor and Dillon wasn't happy that he was considered to be an afterthought.
Dillon did clarify that he's not upset with the fans or Cincinnati in a recent interview.
A current star player for the team, Tee Higgins, is entering the final year of his rookie deal. The expectation is that he'll be extended by the Bengals front office but until that day comes, the trade scenarios are going to continue.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Corey Dillon Clarifies Ring of Honor Comments, Hopes to Meet With Bengals Owner Mike Brown [James Rapien, SI]
""I want the fans to know like when I'm speaking, I'm not speaking about the fans in Cincinnati or the City of Cincinnati," Dillon said. "I'm just stating stuff that I want fixed. It's all business, it's not nothing personal. I don't really have no animosity against Mike Brown or the Bengals, nothing like that. My whole thing is I want them to do right by their former players. That's my whole objective.""- From Rapien's article
Bleacher Report pitches NY Giants-Bengals trade that would be a dream come true [Braulio Perez, GMENHQ]
"While Darius Slayton thinks he can step up as the No. 1 receiver for the Giants in 2023, adding someone like Higgins to the offense would be sensational business for Schoen. Losing a '24 first-rounder would sting, but Higgins would most definitely be worth it."- Braulio Perez
Yeah, this isn't happening. I get that anything is possible but until the Bengals actually trade Tee Higgins, I don't see this taking place. They don't have to trade him this offseason, as he's under contract for 2023. They could slap the franchise tag on him if worst comes to worst and then trade him next year if a new contract can't be worked out.
