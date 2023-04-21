Bengals News: Duke Tobin's latest comments, running backs, and more
In Bengals news, Duke Tobin spoke to the media on Thursday. What did he have to say? Also, what might the Bengals do in the draft when it comes to the running back position?
Tobin, the team's Director of Player Personnel, addressed several different things during his media session on Thursday. He mentioned that there's no update on the Jonah Williams situation and that he and the rest of the organization views Williams as a valuable member of the team.
Tobin also touched on pending contract extensions, what the team plans to do in the draft, and plenty more. It'll be interesting to see what Tobin has up his sleeve in the draft and for the rest of the offseason.
The running back position needs to be addressed when the draft kicks off, as Joe Mixon is about to be overpaid and coming off a down year. Mixon will either be getting cut or taking less money but either way, the Bengals need a new option at running back. Who might they target in the draft?
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
4 noteworthy quotes from Duke Tobin ahead of Bengals draft [Stripe Hype]
I highlighted the big quotes from Tobin's press conference, including his comments about how the Bengals are THE team to sign with and what the team might do in the draft.
Cincinnati Bengals Draft Analysis: Which Running Backs Could They Target and When? [Blake Jewell, SI]
"Whether the Bengals are looking for a pass protector to replace Perine, a workhorse to replace Mixon, or a pass catcher give Joe Burrow another weapon, there are some interesting backs in sprinkled throughout the draft. "- Blake Jewell
2023 NFL mock draft with all trades: Deals for all 31 Round 1 picks [Bill Barnwell, ESPN]
Barnwell came up with first-round trade scenarios for every team. He had the Bengals and Buccaneers agreeing on a trade that would send Jonah Williams to Tampa in exchange for the 19th overall pick (the Bengals would then kick their first-rounder to the Bucs) and flipping third-rounders.