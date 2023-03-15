Bengals News: Germaine Pratt wants to win, Eli Apple's future, and more
In Bengals news, after signing his three-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, Germaine Pratt said that he came back to the team that drafted him because he wants to win. Also, the Bengals are reportedly open to re-signing Eli Apple, per Lou Anarumo.
Re-signing Pratt was the first move the Bengals made in the legal tampering portion of free agency and it was quite a shock to the fans. While it never felt like a guarantee that Pratt would leave, the last impression everyone had of him last season was lashing out at Joseph Ossai after the young player made the mistake of shoving Patrick Mahomes when he was already out of bounds.
Even with that being the case, Pratt decided to come back and he did so because he wants to win and he knows that his team has their quarterback of the future. Those two things were important to him.
Sticking with free agency, Lou Anarumo spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that the team is open to bringing back Eli Apple. The cornerback could make a decent payday in free agency but he has quite the attitude and that might scare some teams off.
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
Why Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates left and where Bengals head next at safety [Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic]
The lowlight of the first day of the legal tampering period was easily losing both Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell. These two were the Bengals' starting safeties in 2022 and it's going to be hard to replace that kind of production. Dax Hill is obviously going to be one of the replacements but what's the plan at safety?
JA'MARR CHASE, TEE HIGGINSBENGALS HANGIN' WITH THE GALS... Party On Yacht!!! [TMZ]
The Bengals wide receivers are clearly a big deal, as TMZ is finding things to write about them.
Lou Anarumo gives an update on what might happen with Eli Apple [Stripe Hype]
Anarumo spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that the team would be open to bringing back Apple but they need to see what happens with the cornerback market. Apple has been a solid contributor during his two years in Cincinnati.