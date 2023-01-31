Bengals News: Head coach interviews, Eli Apple, and more
In Bengals news, Brian Callahan and Lou Anarumo are finally getting attention on the head coaching market. Also in Bengals news, Eli Apple now has to pay for all of the trash talk he did leading up to the AFC title game.
Following the Cincinnati Bengals' loss in the AFC Championship, both Callahan and Anarumo have drawn interest from teams needing a head coach. The Cardinals have requested to interview both coordinators for their head coach gig and the Colts have even reached out to Callahan for a second interview.
Before the title game, Apple had tweeted out some trash talk to the Bills and it didn't go over well. You knew that unless the Bengals won the Super Bowl, Apple was going to have to face this moment, much like he did when the Bengals lost last year's Super Bowl. That moment is here.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Cardinals coaching search: Bengals coordinators Lou Anarumo, Brian Callahan tabbed for interviews, per reports [Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports]
"This is the first time a team has requested to speak with Anarumo about a head coaching job this cycle, which was a bit head-scratching considering how well Cincinnati's defense played this season. The unit ranked 11th in the NFL in DVOA and was particularly sharp at closing games out, allowing just 3.7 points in the fourth quarter this season (including playoffs). "- From Sullivan's article
Bengals' woes increase after Lou Anarumo receives head coach interview [Stripe Hype]
Anarumo not receiving a head coaching interview until now was baffling. He's taken this Bengals defense to new heights over the past two years and it's good to finally see him get some recognition.
Brittany Matthews trolls Bengals’ Eli Apple after his ‘Cancun on 3’ tweet [Jaclyn Hendricks, New York Post]
"Taking to her Instagram Stories, Matthews zoomed in on a Kansas City fan holding up a sign at Arrowhead Stadium that read, “‘Cancun on 3’ @EliApple.” She also repeated Apple’s words in a tweet, accompanied by a peace sign."- From Hendricks' article
Chiefs players give trash-talking Bengals cornerback Eli Apple taste of own medicine [Pete Grathoff, Kansas City Star]
Again, Apple had this coming. He went through this not even a year ago afer talking trash throughout the playoffs and then getting cooked in the Super Bowl. While he didn't get cooked in this one necessarily, he's always going to hear people chirping back at him simply because of his attitude. I don't feel bad for him and he should be used to this by now.