Bengals News: Jalen Hurts contract, offseason program begins, and more
In Bengals news, Jalen Hurts is the first of the quarterback dominos to fall, which bodes well for Joe Burrow's bank account. Also, offseason workouts kicked off on Monday.
Hurts received a five-year extension worth $255 million, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. That title shouldn't last long for the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback, as Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson are all awaiting contract extensions as well.
Speaking of off-season fun, the Bengals kicked off their off-season workouts on Monday. These are voluntary, which means players don't have to show up. That's why we didn't see Tee Higgins, Jonah Williams, Logan Wilson, and several other players. Higgins and Wilson are likely waiting for a contract extension and Williams demanded a trade last month.
Check out what else is trending in Bengal news.
Jalen Hurts is the first QB domino to fall in pending Joe Burrow extension [Stripe Hype]
What will Hurts' deal mean for Burrow, Herbert, and Jackson? Each guy is going to look to top the previous one so now it's just a matter of who gets paid in what order.
Tee Higgins, Jonah Williams not present as Bengals begin offseason program [Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer]
"However, attendance for Higgins, Williams and Wilson is worth monitoring due to their status with the team. Higgins and Wilson are both seeking contract extensions, and Williams requested a trade after the team signed left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency."- Kelsey Conway
Zac Taylor on Talks With Jonah Williams: 'I'll Keep All That Stuff Private' [Russ Heltman, SI]
Williams requested a trade after the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. with the intent to move Williams to right tackle. Clearly, Williams wasn't fond of this plan, hence the trade demand.