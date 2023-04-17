Jalen Hurts is the first QB domino to fall in pending Joe Burrow extension
A quarterback has been extended meaning that the first domino has fallen. Jalen Hurts was signed to a five-year extension worth $255 million, according to Ian Rapoport. He's now the highest-paid player in NFL history but this probably won't last very long.
Joe Burrow is another quarterback waiting to be paid this offseason and he's definitely going to be happy about the deal that Hurts just signed. Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson are also waiting for new deals so now it might become a game of who wants to wait the longest and potentially make the most money of the three?
Hurts is coming off a season where he put up MVP-like numbers but a late-season injury essentially took him out of the running. Hurts threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions while rushing for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. He helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl where they came up on the losing side of things.
Burrow and the Bengals can relate as they reached the Super Bowl in the 2021 season and also were on the losing end. Burrow started slowly in 2022 but ended his season with 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while rushing for 257 yards and five scores. Hurts was definitely the better runner but there's no question who the better passer is.
Jalen Hurts first QB domino to fall -- Will Joe Burrow be next?
Burrow and the other quarterbacks will be looking to beat the numbers on Hurts' contract. He should definitely be making more than Hurts but it'll be interesting to see if Joey Franchise gets more than five years or the same amount of years on his deal.
A recent contract projection had Burrow inking a four-year extension worth $214 million but the numbers will definitely exceed that now considering what Hurts just got. Will Burrow sign a four or five-year deal or will the Bengals try to get him locked up for longer?
It should be an interesting few weeks for Burrow and the Bengals.