Bengals News: Ja'Marr Chase, Jake Browning, Justin Jefferson, D.J. Reader

In Bengals news, the Cincinnati Bengals managed to win their third straight game and improve to 8-6 on the year. It was a crazy win for the team and while some might argue that the Minnesota Vikings did more to lose the game than the Bengals did to win it but hey, who cares? At least the Bengals got the W.
Let's check out all of the latest news going on in Bengals Country right now.
Ja'Marr Chase listed as "day-to-day"
The Bengals had a lot of injuries in their Week 15 win, which was one of the worst parts of the win. One of those injuries was to Ja'Marr Chase, who exited the game in the fourth quarter and did not return. He was seen on the sidelines in street clothes despite having been ruled as questionable to return with a right shoulder injury.
Zac Taylor gave an update on Chase on Sunday, noting that he's day-to-day with a sprained AC shoulder joint. Day-to-day means just that. Chase could be available for the Bengals/Steelers game this Saturday or he might have to miss it if he's not feeling better.
Jake Browning to the Vikings: "They never should have cut me!"
No one is having more fun in the NFL right now than Jake Browning, who took over as the starter in Week 12 when Joe Burrow went down the week prior. Browning has gone 3-1 as a starter and is playing stout football. He was cut by the Vikings back in 2021 and didn't hesitate to let his former team know that they made a mistake.
Justin Jefferson says that Tee Higgins is crazy
One of the big talking points coming into this game was that it'd be Justin Jefferson vs. Ja'Marr Chase. The two played together at LSU and have obviously done quite well for themselves in the NFL. Well, by the end of the game, all Jefferson could talk about was what Tee Higgins did in the fourth quarter.
Jefferson told Higgins that he was "crazy" for that play where Higgins stretched his arm over the pylon to get his team the touchdown. Bengals fans would definitely agree with Jefferson there!
D.J. Reader is out for the year
While Chase's injury news wasn't daunting, D.J. Reader's was exactly that. The defensive lineman will miss the rest of the year with a torn quad tendon. This is a huge blow to the Bengals run defense, which was already struggling even with Reader out there.