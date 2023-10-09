Bengals News: Joe Burrow's back, Ja'Marr Chase's big day, and more
- Is Joe Burrow officially back?
- Chase had a record-breaking day
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow finally had a good game in 2023 after struggling through the first quarter of the season. Also, Ja'Marr Chase broke all sorts of records in the 34-20 victory.
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Arizona Cardinals by double-digits and Burrow and Chase were two of the biggest winners in the victory. Burrow threw for over 300 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while Chase had 15 catches for 192 yards and caught all three of Burrow's touchdown passes.
When speaking to the media following the game, Burrow said that he knew he was back after he threw his first touchdown pass of the game.
Burrow looked much better scrambling and throwing the ball down the field, neither of which he was able to do in the first four games. Hopefully, this version of Burrow is here to stay.
As for Chase, he joked after the game that he might as well be 7/11 because he's always open.
Ja'Marr Chase's big day put his name all over the history books [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
"Per the NFL, Chase is the fourth wideout in league history under the age of 24 to record 15 catches in a game. He also has seven career touchdowns of 50-plus yards, tying him for the third-most touchdowns by a player under the age of 24."- Chris Roling
5 winners and 2 losers from the Bengals’ road win over the Cardinals [Drew Garrison, Cincy Jungle]
A few of the winners here were Burrow and Chase, obviously, as well as rookie second-round pick D.J. Turner. I won't spoil the losers for you.
NFL Week 5 grades: Patriots get an 'F' after blowout loss to Saints, Eagles earn an 'A-' for beating Rams [John Breech, CBS Sports]
After weeks of failing Breech's report cards, the Bengals finally get an A! Well, an A-, to be exact.
"It took five weeks, but Joe Burrow finally looks like Joe Burrow. The Bengals QB showed off his long ball (he threw a 63-yard TD to Ja'Marr Chase), he was finally able to scramble (he had a key 10-yard run at one point) and he was even able to dance around the pocket. Burrow, who threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns, had the offense humming and the biggest benefactor of that was Chase, who set a new franchise record for receptions with 15. "- John Breech