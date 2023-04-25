Bengals News: Joe Burrow compared to NFL legend, Sam Hubbard, and more
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow was recently compared to Peyton Manning. Also, Sam Hubbard spoke to the media about the players the Cincinnati Bengals lost in free agency this offseason.
Ross Tucker, a former NFL offensive lineman turned broadcaster, made the comparison between Joey B and Manning. Both No. 1 overall picks of their respective drafts with Manning going first in the 1998 NFL Draft and Burrow hearing his name called first in the 2020 NFL Draft. Both guys struggled as rookies but turned things around the next year.
Manning finished his career with four Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl wins during his 17 years in the league. He played for the Colts for 13 years and the Broncos for four years. Burrow, as we know, led Cincinnati to a Super Bowl appearance in just his second season and took the Bengals to the AFC title game in his third year at the helm.
Speaking of key contributors, Sam Hubbard said those losing guys like Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell were tough losses. He said they received great opportunities but he has faith that the team won't skip a beat.
""I was on the sideline when the Bengals beat the Bills in the snow and I'm just so impressed by that guy," Tucker said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "He is the modern day Peyton Manning. It felt like in that game against the Bills that he knew where he was going to throw the football before he even got the snap 90% of the time. He was getting rid of the ball within two seconds. I was just thoroughly impressed by Joe.""- From Rapien's article
""It's a tough loss," Hubbard said about losing Bates and Vonn Bell. "No doubt those guys were special players, special teammates, still good friends, and I wish them all the best. They got great opportunities, but we got some great guys coming up behind us, and I'm excited to get to know them during this off-season program and spend some time with them.""- From Heltman's article
