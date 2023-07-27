Bengals news: Joe Burrow 'confident' in the front office, team veterans return to work
- Joe Burrow has full confidence in Cincy's front office.
- The legends show up to support the 2023 squad.
- Another Bengals season is officially underway.
Forgive us if we come across as being excited. The final days of July trickle away. The Cincinnati Bengals have begun training camp. What more can you ask for?
After coming within a few plays of winning Super Bowl LVI and after failing to produce a play here or there that could have catapulted them into football's biggest game for the second consecutive year, the many members of Who Dey Nation are dealing with something they are starting to get used to... expectations.
The Bengals have a major puzzle piece, Joe Burrow, their franchise quarterback, but it's time to pay him. This also has to be done while still allowing the organization some financial freedom to build around him. Cincy's brass is known for being notoriously cheap. With this team being a perennial contender now, might Mike Brown spend a little cash?
Joe Burrow is confident the Bengals front office will take care of business.
Well, we can now add Justin Herbert's name to the list of NFL signal-callers that have cashed in. He inked a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers. With that being said, Joe Burrow's extension may be coming soon.
Burrow was the first player taken during the 2020 NFL Draft after leading the LSU Tigers on a historic run to a College Football Playoff National Championship Game win. We can safely state the decision to draft Burrow was a good one.
After suffering a season-ending injury as a rookie, he earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2021 after leading his Bengals to the Super Bowl. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020. While others discuss his looming extension, he has shown full confidence in Cincy's front office. During a recent appearance on ESPN's NFL LIve, he shared some of his thoughts on the subject.
"Our front office has done a great job of that the past couple years of putting us in the best position to succeed the way that we have. So, we’ll see where it goes but I’m confident that we’ll be able to keep everybody."
Time will tell if he's right. Fingers are crossed this way because this current roster is truly something special.
More Bengals news: Watch some of the Bengals veterans return to work.
Well, we have discussed endorsement deals for QB1 and Paycor Stadium upgrades, but before there was a reason to mention any of that, we began discussing training camp. The guys are back. Check out one of the NFL's best social media teams welcoming Chidobe Awuzie, Ja'Marr Chase, and others.
One of the roadblocks to building a consistent winner often comes in the form of there being a temptation to look ahead to the postseason after coming so close to reaching a team's goals. The Bengals are one of the AFC's best teams. There is no denying that. They're better than the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns. Now they have to go prove it (and extend Burrow and as many members of his supporting cast as possible).