Bengals News: Joe Burrow contract, NFL Top 100, and more
- What will Joe Burrow's contract extension look like?
- Have any Bengals made the NFL Top 100?
- Crazy Orlando Brown Jr. fact!
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow's extension should be happening any day now. Also, the NFL Top 100 is underway!
Burrow, despite exiting Thursday's practice with an injury, is going to be the highest-paid player in the NFL at any moment. When the Chargers inked Justin Herbert to a five-year extension worth $262.5 million, the writing was on the wall for Burrow and the Bengals.
Once the NFL Top 100 gets into the top 10, Burrow's name will be revealed but which other Bengals have made the list so far? As of this writing, only one Bengal has made an appearance and it's the recently-extended Trey Hendrickson, who came in at No. 75.
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
Agent's Take: How Justin Herbert's record-setting contract will affect Joe Burrow's pending extension [Joel Corry, CBS Sports]
This is a great read about the contract situation. Burrow could decide to take a 10-year contract as Patrick Mahomes did with the Chiefs three years ago but the conventional route is that he'd do a five-year deal, as Herbert did.
"Burrow likely won't be able to sign an extension for less than five years because of a trend that started developing with top quarterback contracts in 2022. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray gave up five new contract years when he signed a new deal with two years left on his rookie contract. His five-year, $230.5 million extension (worth up to $238 million through salary escalators) averages $46.1 million per year."- Joel Corry
One stat to know for all 32 NFL teams before the 2023 season [Dalton Wasserman, PFF]
The one stat for the Bengals is about their newcomer, Orlando Brown Jr. The Bengals signed the left tackle away from Kansas City in the offseason and the hope is that he can propel this offensive line into a unit capable of protecting Joe Burrow throughout the season, especially in the most critical moments.
"Orlando Brown Jr. is one of just two tackles, along with Dion Dawkins, to play at least 1,000 snaps and grade above 73.0 overall in each of the past four seasons. Brown may not be the best tackle in the NFL, but he is among the most reliable."- Dalton Wasserman
3 minor trades for Bengals to consider [Glenn Adams, Stripe Hype]
What if the Bengals were to make a smaller, less dramatic trade? These could be a few for them to consider.