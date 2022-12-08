Bengals News: Joe Burrow crowned AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Another game, another victory for Joe Burrow aka Joey Franchise aka Joey Cool aka Joe Shiesty aka Joe Brrrr aka... well, you get the gist of it. That's where Bengals news takes us this morning.
After a clutch performance against the Kansas City Chiefs that keeps the Cincinnati Bengals in contention for not only the AFC North crown but the No. 1 overall seed as well, Burrow more than deserved the honors.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news around the web.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts lead Players of the Week (Grant Gordon, NFL.com)
Gordon sums up what Burrow did against the Chiefs and why he was crowned AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 13.
The Bengals And Niners Are Winning Us Over, But We're Still Not Sold On The Vikings (FiveThirtyEight)
FiveThirtyEight does good work and here, they detail a slew of games from Week 13 and obviously go into depth about the Bengals/Chiefs game. I found this tidbit interesting from them:
"The Chiefs tried both man and zone defense against Burrow. He killed them with both. He was hyper efficient, taking what the D gave him against zone, going 14-for-15 for 162 yards — that’s 10.8 YPA. And against man, he didn’t have the efficiency (11-for-16) but he threw for two touchdowns."- Joshua Hermsmeyer
This truly is an example of how dominant Burrow has been even against teams who were favored coming into the game. This version of Burrow is dangerous, folks.
Fandoms of the Year - Joe Burrow (Max Ogden, FanSided)
Ogden discusses how much Burrow means to the Bengals organization and the city of Cincinnati. He explains how Burrow, in just his second season at the helm, was able to get the Bengals -- a team not exactly known for their success over the past 30 years -- over the hump of winning a playoff game and making it all the way to the Super Bowl.
AFC North QB Rankings after Week 13 (How can Joe Burrow NOT be number 1?) (Eric Bruns, Stripe Hype)
Our own Eric Bruns ranked the four starting quarterbacks from the AFC North in Week 13 and obviously, he had Joe Burrow at number one. He kept Lamar Jackson in this ranking since the Ravens signal-caller did start that slog against the Broncos but was later removed due to injury.
Anyone who thinks that Jackson has been playing better football than Burrow recently is delusional and this list absolutely got it right. Burrow has been not only the best quarterback in the division but arguably the best quarterback in football over the past six weeks or so.