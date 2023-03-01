Bengals News: Joe Burrow extension, Tee Higgins' future, and more
In Bengals news, we're all waiting for any updates we can get on Joe Burrow's pending contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals. Also, Tee Higgins continues to be a major talking point.
Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second season and first fully healthy season and then followed that up with a trip to a second-straight AFC title game. He's now eligible for a contract extension and that will likely be the first move the team makes this offseason.
Higgins also is eligible for an extension and has been a huge weapon for the offense. Yes, the team wants to keep him and Higgins wants to stay in town but can they pay Burrow, Higgins, and extend Logan Wilson as well? Can they re-sign the key players they want to? Will they be able to sign key free agents if they extend Higgins? That's what it'll come down to.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Burrow, Herbert, Hurts poised to sign major extensions, but what will deals look like? [Jeff Howe, The Athletic]
This is an article that requires a subscription to read but it's worth the time. Howe dives into how much fans could expect Burrow to earn in his upcoming extension and also discusses how much Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa, two guys also in Burrow's draft class, could earn as well.
Why the Packers Could Finally Trade Aaron Rodgers [Albert Breer, SI]
Ignore the title. Yes, Breer touches on the subject of the Packers shipping Aaron Rodgers to another team but he also touches on a slew of other topics as well, including Tee Higgins' future in Cincinnati.
"• The Bengals are going to get inquiries on Tee Higgins for the same reason the Titans, 49ers, Commanders and Seahawks did on their young receivers last year—Higgins is going into a contract year and will be expensive to keep. Compounding the problem for Cincinnati is that Ja’Marr Chase will be eligible for a new deal next year. So the question, to me, isn’t if you want Higgins on your team (you do). It’s whether you can sign him. And if you can’t, you would be better off with Jordan Addison, Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Quentin Johnston, with the pick you’d get in a trade, for the length of a rookie deal than Higgins for one more year."- From Breer's article
Tedy Bruschi campaigns for Patriots to trade for Bengals WR Tee Higgins [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
"“They need a receiver for Mac Jones, and I say go get Tee Higgins,” Bruschi said. “Mac’s gonna get back on track with Billy O’Brien, get him a receiver to do that. Tee Higgins, to New England. Make the deal, Bill.”"- From Roling's article
Ranking Joe Burrow and all 32 quarterbacks from 2022 season [Stripe Hype]
Where does Joe Burrow end up on this list? I won't spoil it for you!