Bengals News: Joe Burrow injury update, Will Grier signs with Patriots
- Burrow was at practice on Thursday but didn't partake
- Will Grier is no longer with the Bengals
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow was at practice on Thursday despite tweaking his calf at the end of the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 2 loss. Also, Will Grier signed with the New England Patriots.
It felt like a foregone conclusion that Burrow would be resting as much as possible this week so as not to make his calf injury worse but there he was on Thursday, in uniform with the rest of his team. He was listed as "Did Not Practice", however.
Burrow's injury made Will Grier departing for the Patriots even worse, as the Bengals now only have Burrow and Jake Browning on their roster. You'd have to imagine that Trevor Siemian would be getting a call from the team here soon.
Biggest Problem NFL's Struggling Teams Must Fix in Week 3 to Turn Season Around [Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report]
"Lackluster Run Fits" is what Ballentine listed as the issue the Bengals must fix.
"However, Burrow's injury struggles don't do much to explain how porous the run defense has been. Through two weeks, only the Pittsburgh Steelers have given up more rushing yards than the 386 the Bengals have ceded on the ground."- Alex Ballentine
2023 Week 3 NFL QB Power Rankings: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Packers' Jordan Love setting bar for young QBs [Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports]
Burrow is incredibly low on this list, but if we're going off 2023 production, he doesn't deserve to be ranked super high.
"Blame it on the calf injury or the Bengals' O-line or whatever you may please, but the NFL's highest-paid QB is off his game. His Tee Higgins connection late in Week 2 was promising, but right now, Cincy's best bet might be to rest the ailing star."- Cody Benjamin
3 quarterbacks the Bengals could bring in amidst Joe Burrow's injury [Stripe Hype]
What if Joe Burrow has to miss time because of his injury? Jake Browning likely gets the go-ahead to start but now with Grier no longer on the team, who steps up if Browning gets injured?