Bengals News: Joe Burrow's latest investment, Cincinnati still major contenders
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow is joining forces with Jason Derulo and investing in a professional women's volleyball team. Also in Bengals news, this team isn't going away anytime soon.
Burrow and Derulo want to jump on the trend that is women's volleyball and that's why they're investing in a team in Omaha. I can't speak for everyone, but as an avid fan of Nebraska volleyball, this is a fun idea and it's one that I can certainly get behind!
Burrow spearheading the team should bring even more attention. He's the reason the Bengals have become Super Bowl contenders every year. This team will be a force every year as long as he's healthy.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
