Bengals News: Joe Burrow practices, practice squad members, and more
- Joe Burrow practiced for the first time since his injury
- Who made the practice squad?
- Bargain free agents
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow returned to practice for the first time since he injured his calf in training camp. Also, who made the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad?
Burrow has yet to have a regular training camp/preseason since entering the league in 2020. That first year was during the pandemic, in 2021 he was recovering from his ACL surgery, in 2022 he had an appendectomy, and this year, he had a calf strain on just the second day of practice.
Well, fortunately, Burrow was back at it on Wednesday and looked a-okay.
In other news, the Bengals could put their practice squad together starting on Wednesday. Some names who made the cut include Allan George, Will Grier, Tanner Hudson, Jaxson Kirkland, and Kwamie Lassiter.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice for first time since injuring calf in July [Kevin Patra, NFL.com]
"Despite Taylor's mum responses when asked about Burrow's progress, the Bengals have been optimistic the quarterback would be ready to take the field Week 1. Getting him back to practice this week keeps that path on course."- Kevin Patra
Bengals Practice Squad and Waiver Wire Tracker 2023: Live updates and analysis [Stripe Hype]
The Bengals also lost a few players on Wednesday. The most notable ones are Hakeem Adeniji and Trent Taylor who signed with the Vikings and Bears respectively. Both were experienced veterans who will now get fresh starts with their new teams.
Best Bargain Free Agents at Each Position After NFL 2023 Roster Cuts [Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report]
Trevor Siemian makes the list as one of the best bargain quarterbacks available. Siemian was beat out by Jake Browning for the backup quarterback job in Cincinnati.