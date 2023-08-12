Bengals News: Joe Burrow preseason opener, best and worst positions, and more
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow ran and threw ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' preseason opener. Also, where did the Bengals land in each of Mike Clay's positional rankings?
Burrow suffered a calf strain in the Bengals' second day of training camp and it's unlikely that we see him do much of anything in the preseason. That's why it was surprising to see Burrow on the field throwing and running before the preseason opener got underway.
Zac Taylor spoke to the media following the game and said there wasn't anything behind Burrow's pregame workout.
Thanks to Burrow, the Bengals have one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Mike Clay of ESPN backed that up in his positional rankings by placing the Stripes third in the quarterback position and ranked their wide receivers in the top spot.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Makes Statement With Pregame Throwing Session Before Preseason Matchup With Packers [James Rapien, SI]
Burrow was originally said to be "several weeks" away from returning to action but then some drama arose when Ja'Marr Chase said he didn't want Burrow back until he was fully healthy. That's why seeing Joey B on the field actually working out provided a sense of relief.
2023 NFL position group rankings: Best, worst team units [Mike Clay, ESPN]
While quarterback and wide receiver are both top-five positions, tight end is in the bottom-three. The Bengals signed Irv Smith Jr. in free agency and while there's hope that he can be the next tight end to benefit from playing with Burrow, he has battled injuries throughout his career.
Tycen Anderson shines in Bengals preseason opener vs Packers [Stripe Hype]
The fifth-round pick in 2022 missed his rookie season but intercepted two passes in the preseason opener, one of which went the other way for six points. Tycen Anderson likely just locked his spot onto the 53-man roster with this performance.