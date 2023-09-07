Bengals News: Joe Burrow 'ready to go', 2024 mock draft, and more
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow spoke to the media and said that he's "ready to go" for Week 1 against the Browns. Also, who do the Cincinnati Bengals take in a 2024 mock draft?
Burrow suffered a calf strain on the second day of training camp but returned to practice last week. He spoke to the media on Wednesday and said that he's ready to play this week. He also spoke about the contract extension and said that it'll happen when it happens and he's not worried about it.
Even though the NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday, it's never too early to start thinking about next year's draft. Who might the Bengals be linked to?
Bengals' Joe Burrow 'ready to go' Week 1 vs. Browns, could reportedly agree to mega-extension in coming days [Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports]
While there wasn't necessarily anything at the press conference stating that an extension was coming, it'd be pretty surprising if the season began without one getting done. Burrow also has made it clear that he won't be missing time despite not having a new contract.
2024 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Initial Picks Heading Into Season [Bleacher Report]
With the 28th overall pick, Bleacher Report has the Bengals selecting Rome Odunze, a wide receiver out of Washington. Through 12 games in 2022, Odunze tallied 75 catches for 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns.
"The Cincinnati Bengals offense, as currently constructed, may not be kept together beyond this season. Both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are pending free agents. The likelihood of the the Bengals retaining both wide receivers (or possibly even one) is slim."- Bleacher Report
Myles Garrett is held to no sacks and other bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Browns [Christopher Kokaliares, Stripe Hype]
Myles Garrett ends the first game sack-less? Sign Bengals fans up for that! What other bold predictions are listed here as we prepare for Week 1?