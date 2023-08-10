Bengals News: Joint practice with Packers, rookie performances, and more
- The Bengals welcomed the Packers in for practice before the preseason matchup
- How are the rookies looking so far?
- Uniform schedule
In Bengals news, the 11th day of training day consisted of a joint practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers. Also, how are the rookies holding up this summer?
With their first preseason game set to take place on Friday night, the Bengals welcomed in the Packers for a joint practice. This allows the two teams to take actual reps as if they're playing a game and not just compete against their own team.
The Bengals added eight rookies in the 2023 NFL Draft as well as some undrafted players and those are the players that fans always have their eyes on during camp and the preseason. How do the Bengals rookies look so far?
Also, the Bengals revealed their uniform schedule for the 2023 season!
NFL position battles to watch in joint practices: Raiders WRs, Packers CBs to be tested before preseason debut [Josh Edwards, CBS Sports]
"Fans are well aware of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, but there is curiosity regarding how Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones (two NFL Draft picks) perform. Cincinnati has to be thinking about life after Boyd and potentially Higgins, so it is imperative that alternatives begin to identify themselves."- Josh Edwards
Bengals rookie report: How 8 draft picks (and 1 UDFA!) look through 10 practices [Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic]
This is a great write-up from Dehner on the drafted rookies as well as UDFA Jaxson Kirkland. I won't spoil his takes or his grades for each rookie since The Athletic is a subscription-required site but it's worth reading.
NFL Uniform Schedule 2023: When will Bengals wear alternate, throwback jerseys & more? [Stripe Hype]
The Bengals will rock the color rush combo twice and will wear their orange jerseys once.