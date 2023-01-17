Bengals News: Jonah Williams injury update and seeding anger
In Bengals news, Jonah Williams is "week-to-week" after dealing with a dislocated knee cap. Also in Bengals news, fans are still angry about the playoff seeding and how the Bengals still have to go to Buffalo despite both teams forfeiting the game in Week 17.
Williams exited the Wild Card game in the first half and Jackson Carman took over at left tackle in his place. The injury to Williams means that the Bengals now have three starters missing on their offensive line.
As for the seeding, the Bengals got the No. 3 seed so with them and the Bills winning in the Wild Card round, they'll now face off in Buffalo in the divisional round. Fans are still angry about the fact that the game is being played in Orchard Park and not at a neutral site.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals LT Jonah Williams has dislocated kneecap, week-to-week [Ben Baby, ESPN]
""I thought he did a nice job, especially being thrust in there," Taylor said. "He's gotta practice both sides during the week. He's practiced a lot of guard this year as well. I thought given the opportunity that he had, against a tough defensive line, I thought he handled it really well.""- From Baby's article
The quote above is what Zac Taylor had to say about Jackson Carman, who filled in for Williams at left tackle. Carman was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and blew his shot to start at left guard over the summer, losing the job to Cordell Volson. This is his opportunity to prove that he can be a starting-caliber offensive lineman.
WHO DEY: Bengals fans wondering why Bills playoff game not at neutral site [WHIO Staff, Yahoo! Sports]
While unfair, the seeding is what it is at this point. Nothing is going to change. The best form of revenge here is for the Bengals to beat the Bills on Sunday.
The Bengals need to give Andrew Whitworth a call after losing Jonah Williams [Stripe Hype]
With no Jonah Williams at left tackle or La'el Collins at right tackle, the Bengals need to seriously consider dialing up Andrew Whitworth to see if he'd come play tackle for this team.