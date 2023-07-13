Bengals News: Justin Jefferson shows Joe Burrow love, Nick Scott disrespect arrives
Joe Burrow is easily one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL
Here we are only a few weeks away from training camp arriving for the Cincinnati Bengals and the hype is real. It goes without saying, but countless fans can't wait to see what Joe Burrow, one of the most respected quartebacks in the game, can get done this season.
Burrow is an elite talent, with NFL players across the board knowing how good he can be. This includes star Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who is familiar with Joey B's game. In a recent interview, Jefferson was asked to name his Top 5 signal-callers - Burrow was on his list:
Joe Burrow is without question one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL
According to Jefferson, Burrow is the No. 3 QB in the league. There's no question that the former No. 1 overall pick is one of the best in the business. Per Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes is the top signal-caller out there.
While we don't want to show the Chiefs any love, we'll let Mahomes have this moment. Behind Mahomes at No. 2 is Aaron Rodgers, while Jalen Hurts is No. 4 and Josh Allen checks in at No. 5 here. Rodgers at No. 2? Come on, Justin! If anything, Burrow should be No. 2. If Burrow can help get the Bengals back to the Super Bowl this winter, then he'll surely belong in the Top 2 conversation.
Bleacher Report thinks safety Nick Scott will be a bust this season
This offseason, the Bengals signed safety Nick Scott to a three-year, $12 million deal. Fans are excited to see what he'll be able to get done for the AFC North side, but not everyone is high on his potential.
Bleacher Recently dropped a piece predicting each team's biggest bust for the 2023 campaign. Unfortunately for the fifth-year defensive back, he made the list for the Bengals. Scott started 16 games for the Rams last season and he'll be ready to be an impact player for Cincy this fall and winter. We can only hope he'll be able to prove Bleacher Report wrong with hits eye-opening prediction.