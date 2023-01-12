Bengals News: Lamar Jackson status and Rob Gronkowski loves Joe Burrow
In Bengals news, there's a real chance that Lamar Jackson doesn't start against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round. Also in Bengals news, Joe Burrow's fan club needs to be led by Rob Gronkowski. The former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end once again complimented Burrow, comparing him to Tom Brady.
Let's start with Jackson.
The former first-round pick by the Ravens in 2018 has not played since getting injured in Week 13. He didn't practice on Wednesday, meaning it's very likely that he doesn't suit up this weekend. If he can't go, it'll be Tyler Huntley at quarterback but he didn't throw at all on Wednesday. Anthony Brown started last week against Cincinnati... could he do it again?
As for Gronk, he appeared on Up & Adams and said that Burrow reminds him way too much of Brady. If anyone would know Brady and his antics, it'd be Gronkowski.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an uphill battle to play vs. Bengals [Kevin Patra, NFL.com]
""Not looking good for Lamar Jackson," Rapoport said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "Which is a bit of a surprise if you look back. Dec. 4 was the last time he played, battling a PCL sprain.""- From Patra's article
If Jackson doesn't play, it could be either Huntley or Brown as the starting quarterback for the Ravens. This obviously gives Cincinnati a huge advantage, as they'd be going up against either a backup or third-string signal-caller.
Joe Burrow has a not-so-secret admirer in Rob Gronkowski [Stripe Hype]
This isn't the first time Gronkowski has complimented Burrow and had a bit of a crush on him. During the offseason, he made it clear that he'd be interested in playing with Burrow if he couldn't play with Brady anymore.
The lesson the Ravens taught the Bengals and the difference it makes in the playoffs [Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer]
"On Sunday night, the Bengals will face the Baltimore Ravens for the third time this season. The Bengals lost the first of those matchups because of a goal-line situation that they botched. The result was so poor that it caused the Bengals to make a philosophical change to the way Taylor calls plays at the goal line."- Goldsmith
This is a great read from Goldsmith on how a game against the Ravens helped mold Zac Taylor and the Bengals moving forward.