Bengals News: Lamar Jackson staying in division, Eric Weddle, and more
In Bengals news, it looks like Lamar Jackson might be staying in the AFC North. Also in Bengals news, Eric Weddle doesn't think the Bengals stand a chance against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media on Thursday and announced that Greg Roman was no longer the offensive coordinator. He also noted that there's a 200 percent chance that Lamar Jackson is a Raven in the 2023 season.
Speaking of the Ravens, former Baltmore safety Eric Weddle put the Bengals on blast while appearing on Up & Adams. He said that the Bengals got outplayed by the Ravens in the Wild Card round and that Cincinnati had "zero chance" against Buffalo. He cited the offensive line as a reason for why the Bengals would get their butts kicked.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Eric Weddle: Bengals "got outplayed" by Ravens, have "zero chance" vs Bills [Stripe Hype]
"Weddle mentions that the Bengals "got outplayed" by the Ravens and notes that Cincinnati's offense was not going to score another point once Jonah Williams went down and the team was without three of their starting offensive linemen."- From the article linked above
Weddle's stance is that Cincinnati doesn't have an offensive line to block for Joe Burrow and that's going to make it difficult for them to do much in their game against Buffalo this weekend. We can point to last year as proof that Burrow can still make things happen with a bad o-line but I'll let the Bengals make their own case this weekend.
Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman steps down from position, Lamar Jackson will have input on successor [Jared Dubin, CBS Sports]
"In four seasons under Roman, the Ravens offense ranked second, 19th, sixth, and 16th in yards, and first, seventh, 17th, and 19th in points. He was the architect of the scheme that resulted in Jackson's MVP season in 2019, during which he completed 66.1% of his passes at an average of 7.8 yards per attempt, while leading the NFL with 36 touchdown passes against just six interceptions, and also rushing 176 times for an quarterback-record 1,206 yards and seven scores."- From Dubin's article
Greg Roman leaving should make Ravens fans happy but Bengals fans like to see those cheering for the purple miserable. Jackson potentially sticking around isn't great news either.
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Believes He’s NFL’s Best Wide Receiver [Mike McDaniel, SI]
"“I need to be here,” Chase said, per the team’s website. “Yeah, man. Keep this going. Try to get as many AFC championships as we can get. Make it to the Super Bowl as many times as possible. Me and [Burrow], we’re like bread and butter. As long as he’s got me and I’ve got him, I should be here for a good time.”"- From McDaniel's article
Confidence is good, right? This Bengals team hasn't been shy about exuding confidence.