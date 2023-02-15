Bengals News: Lou Anarumo returning, division foe hires new OC
In Bengals news, Lou Anarumo was not chosen for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job. Also in Bengals news, the AFC North has a new offensive coordinator.
Anarumo had two interviews with the Cardinals and was a finalist for the head coaching gig there. Bengals fans weren't just saying this because they wanted Anarumo to return to Cincinnati but he didn't feel like a good fit for the Cardinals. They still went with a defensive-minded guy, hiring Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.
Speaking of coordinators, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with theirs following their playoff loss to the Bengals. On Tuesday, they agreed to terms with Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who has helped Georgia win two straight championships. This might not mean much if the Ravens don't retain Lamar Jackson though.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
"Over the last two weeks, the Bengals and Taylor have been in limbo waiting to see if Anarumo or Callahan would get head coach jobs elsewhere. Now, they have clarity. For Taylor to return the same three coordinators for five seasons in a row is almost unheard of in the NFL nowadays – just look at what happened to the Eagles."- From Conway's article
A big similarity between the Chiefs and the Bengals is that they've been able to retain their coordinators despite their success. Only the Chiefs have had their two main coordinators longer than the Bengals have had theirs and hey, that's probably why we've seen those two teams as the last ones standing in the AFC the past two years.
"Monken's track record suggests he can turn around a Ravens offense that has finished ranked 22nd or worse in passing in five of the past six seasons, including 28th last year."- From Henley's article
If the Ravens sign Jackson to a major contract in the offseason, Monken will make that offense better. This shouldn't scare Bengals fans by any means but it's a smart move from a team that can give them a run for their money in the division.