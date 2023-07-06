Bengals News: Lou Anarumo, secondary questions, and more
In Bengals news, Lou Anarumo has been named as the second-best defensive coordinator in the NFL. Also, how will the Cincinnati Bengals' new-look secondary fare?
Anarumo nearly left in the offseason but returned to the Bengals after the Arizona Cardinals opted to hire someone else for their head coaching position. It was a massive win for Cincinnati who didn't end up losing anyone from their coaching staff. Consistency is key.
Anarumo has been a huge strength for the Bengals during this two-year run because his defenses have been dominant. The hope is that the Bengals can get to the top of the mountain this year because it's very likely that Anarumo leaves next year for a head coaching job.
The Cincinnati secondary lost both Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell this offseason and that means it's an area of concern for this team. The rest of the roster is stacked so if something has to be tabbed as the weakness, it's the secondary.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Ranking the NFL’s top 10 defensive coordinators entering 2023 [Trevor Sikkema, PFF]
Anarumo ranked second on Sikkema's list. For what it's worth, Bill Belichick and Steve Belichick took the top spot. Rounding out the top five is Vic Fangio of the Dolphins, Dan Quinn of the Cowboys, and Steve Spagnuolo of the Chiefs.
"The Bengals' coaching staff, as a whole, has ascended the ranks of reputation and recognition over the past few seasons, but Anarumo has arguably risen the most. In 2019, his first season as defensive coordinator, Cincinnati allowed 26.3 points per game, 25th in the league. Since then, the team has ranked 21st in 2020, 13th in 2021 and fifth in 2022, allowing just 19.6 points per game last season. They were also a top-five unit in expected points allowed per play in 2022."- Trevor Sikkema
Answers to Biggest Questions Teams Face in 2023 NFL Season [Brad Gagnon, Bleacher Report]
For the Bengals, it's "Can the Bengals Get Over the Top Despite Major Losses in the Secondary?" and Gagnon says that yes, they can. I would agree. As long as Anarumo is still in Cincinnati, this defense is a threat.
3 free agents with ties to Bengals [Glenn Adams, Stripe Hype]
Could a reunion be in the works between the Stripes and these former Bengals?