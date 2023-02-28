Bengals News: NFL Combine, Taylor Lewan, and more
In Bengals news, the NFL Combine is currently underway in Indianapolis! Also, Taylor Lewan said that the Cincinnati Bengals could be a potential destination for him after he was released by the Titans.
The Combine presents draft prospects with an opportunity to show what they can do in various drills. Previously, we've been treated with some great moments, including Joe Burrow's "tiny hands" assessment where he joked that he'd be better off retiring.
As for Lewan, he announced his release on his podcast and later on named Cincinnati as a potential destination for him. He had previously said that he wouldn't rule out retirement either.
Lewan is a good starter when he's healthy but that's the problem -- He's rarely healthy these days. He hasn't played a fully healthy season since 2017 and appeared in just two games last year. The Bengals shouldn't take the risk here unless they can get him for a cheap price.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0 [Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com]
This is a great list for those who want to brush up one some of the names at the Combine.
FMIA: The Scourge of Draft Desperation and The Combine Without a Sure Thing [Peter King, NBC Sports]
Always enjoy reading what Peter King has to say each week. This column tackles the Combine and plenty of other stuff.
Free agent Taylor Lewan says, ‘I know the Bengals need a tackle,’ shows interest Cincinnati as a destination [Cleveland.com]
"Lewan, who hosts a podcast through Barstool Sports, Bussin with the Boys, alongside co-host Will Compton, addressed his release from the Titans on one of his latest episodes last Friday. When Lewan talked about the future and where he could end up, “I know the Bengals need a tackle,” Lewan repeated to Compton with a skittish look on his face during the podcast."- Cleveland.com
Ranking the Bengals 5 left tackle options from worst to best [Stripe Hype]
Speaking of Lewan, if the Bengals were to bring him aboard, what happens with Jonah Williams? This article I wrote tackles five potential plans for the team at the left tackle spot.