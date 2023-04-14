Bengals News: NFL executives say move on from Tee Higgins and more
In Bengals news, NFL executives have weighed in on the Tee Higgins contract situation and think it's best for the franchise to move on from the wide receiver.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic spoke with NFL executives around the league about the Bengals' cap situation. The biggest takeaway in his subscription-required article was that executives felt that it'd complicate things by extending Higgins.
Higgins is entering the final year of his rookie contract so naturally, people are going to speculate about his future. While Higgins has said that he wants to stay in Cincinnati and he's going to let contract stuff play out, that doesn't mean he'll be a Bengal for this next part of his career.
Duke Tobin made it clear that he wants Higgins to remain in Cincinnati but extending him, Joe Burrow, and Ja'Marr Chase will make it difficult to keep other key players. That's what the front office has to consider here.
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
Bengals' Single-Minded Professor Trayveon Williams Takes His Case To The Field [Geoff Hobson, Bengals.com]
The Bengals re-signed Trayveon Williams in the offseason and the hope is that he can find a bigger role with the team in 2023. The former sixth-round pick out of Texas A&M hasn't been able to shine much during his time in Cincinnati but the team obviously found value in re-signing him.
3 reasons Darnell Washington would be perfect fit for Bengals in 2023 NFL Draft [Jonathan Alfano, Clutch Points]
Before they signed Irv Smith Jr., Cincinnati seemed like a lock to draft a tight end in the first round. They might not do so now but if they do, Darnell Washington could make sense for them. The Georgia tight end could help the Bengals as both a pass-catcher and as a blocker.
5 bargain free agents Bengals should sign before 2023 NFL Draft [Stripe Hype]
Cincinnati still has some holes to fill and could do so with these affordable free agents.