Bengals News: Odell Beckham Jr. joins AFC North, Carson Palmer, and more
In Bengals news, Odell Beckham Jr. is coming to the AFC North. Also, people are still reeling from the comments that former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer made last week.
Beckham last played in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Rams, taking down the Bengals for the crown. Beckham was injured in the game and didn't end up playing for any team in 2021 as he recovered from his injury.
It's a little odd that Beckham chose to sign with the Ravens given what's going on with their quarterback situation but maybe he knows something we don't about Lamar Jackson. Either way, Beckham doesn't move the Baltimore threat level too much.
Palmer made a dumb comment last week while appearing on The QB Room podcast that he thought Joe Burrow was the best quarterback in the league while somewhat insulting Patrick Mahomes. The comment hasn't gone over well, not even in Cincinnati because while Bengals fans don't love admitting it, Mahomes is the best signal-caller in the league.
Perhaps Palmer is trying to get back into our good graces after making some not-so-nice comments about the franchise but he couldn't be further from the truth on this comment. Mahomes has the hardware and MVP awards to back up his No. 1 ranking in the league.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Craig Carton has comically bad take on Bengals fans and Odell Beckham Jr. [Stripe Hype]
I don't know what the Bengals or the fan base did to Craig Carton but he thrives on poking the bear as often as he can. This time around, he's babbling about how the Beckham signing should strike fear in Bengals fans. Whatever, dude.
What Carson Palmer Got Wrong In His Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Comments [David Latham, Last Word On Sports]
"According to Pro Football Reference, Joe Burrow was sacked on 41 of his 651 dropbacks, good for a 6.3% sack rate. Mahomes, meanwhile, only took 26 sacks on 667 dropbacks, leading to a dramatically lower sack rate of 3.9%. We know that sacks are largely a quarterback stat, so we can blame the vast majority of this disparity on Burrow’s tendency to hold on to the ball and invite unnecessary pressure. Even though Mahomes can bail from clean pockets and make life a little more difficult than it needs to be, what he’s doing is clearly working better than Burrow."- David Latham
Palmer had mentioned that Mahomes hurts his team more with his style of play and that leads to sacks. This paragraph from Latham's article clears that debate up pretty well.
2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 fits for all 32 NFL teams [Michael Renner, PFF]
Renner picked South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft as the Bengals' option here. It's no secret that Cincinnati is in need of another tight end and the draft is the best place to find one. Kraft had 27 catches for 348 yards and three touchdowns during the 2022 season.
"Kraft gives the Bengals another legit separator who can win against man coverage. He’s a fluid receiver who excels after the catch, tallying 25 broken tackles on 92 receptions in the past two seasons."- Michael Renner