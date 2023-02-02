Bengals News: Pending free agents and Chiefs continue trash talking
In Bengals news, the team has 19 players set to hit free agency with 15 of those being unrestricted free agents. Also in Bengals news, the Kansas City Chiefs continue to rub their 23-20 victory in the AFC title game in Cincinnati's face.
The biggest names hitting free agency are Eli Apple, Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Hayden Hurst, Samaje Perine, and Germaine Pratt. It's going to be hard for the Bengals to keep their key free agents and also extend Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Logan Wilson.
The Chiefs don't have to think about free agency for another two weeks, as they're back in the Super Bowl, their third appearance in four years. The Bengals talked smack to KC all week long and now the Chiefs are returning the favor. Travis Kelce told the Cincinnati mayor to put a lid on it, Chris Jones came at a Bengals fan on Twitter and told him to shut up, and Patrick Mahomes said that this game had the players more fired up than usual.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Everything Joe Burrow Had To Say After the 2022 season AFC Championship [Geoff Hobson, Bengals.com]
"BURROW: "I just think that's what makes football fun. It's all love at the end of the day. They know the respect that we have for them and we know the respect that they have for us. It's an intense, emotional game and things like that are going to happen but I think that's why the game is fun.""- From Hobson's article
Chris Jones, Kansas City DT, to Cincinnati Bengals' fan on Twitter: 'Shut up clown' [Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer]
The fan had posted something about being in the Chiefs' heads even after the game and Jones told him to shut up and called him a clown. The Chiefs won the game and were waiting to shove everything in the Bengals' faces and that's exactly what they're doing now.
Here's every Bengals player hitting free agency in 2023 [Stripe Hype]
In this article, I list every pending Bengals free agent and what level of free agent they are (unrestricted, restricted, exclusive-rights).