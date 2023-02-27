Bengals News: Player rankings, top free agent options, and more
In Bengals news, who are the best players in the NFL? Also, who are the best free agents hitting the open market this spring?
Pro Football Focus released their list of the top 101 players in the league. We'll go more into that below but it shouldn't shock anyone that several members of the Bengals made the list, including one in the top 10!
Will the Bengals add any of the best pending free agents to their arsenal for 2023? They have some weaknesses that need to be filled but they have the cap space to fill those needs and add depth as well. It should be a fascinating offseason for the stripes.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
The PFF 101: Highlighting the top 101 players from the 2022 NFL season [Sam Monson, PFF]
In the least shocking news you'll hear today, Joe Burrow is the Bengal in the top 10. Ja'Marr Chase, D.J. Reader, and Trey Hendrickson also made the cut but I won't reveal where they land on Monson's list.
2023 NFL free agency rankings: The 100 best free agents, from Lamar Jackson to Saquon Barkley and more [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
Jessie Bates is the highest-ranked Bengals pending free agent, coming in at No. 17. Vonn Bell, Germaine Pratt, and Hayden Hurst were also featured on the list.
NFL Most Improved: Jalen Hurts, Quincy Williams, others who elevated their games [Nate Tice, The Athletic]
No Bengals appear on this list but some potential free-agent targets do!
Bengals Rumors: Tee Higgins shipped to the Patriots in latest trade scenario [Stripe Hype]
Will the Bengals keep Tee Higgins by extending him or will they decide its best to trade him to another team? I'll be curious to see what ends up happening here.