Bengals News: Playoff seeding is set, bring on the Ravens, and Alex Cappa injury
In Bengals news, the team closed out the 2022 regular season with a 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Even though the Cincinnati Bengals took care of business and avoided having to flip a coin, the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots and that gave them the 2 seed and the Bengals the 3 seed.
This means that the stripes will host the Ravens for the second week in a row and I gotta say, nothing would be more fun for this team right now than to end the Ravens' season. Cincinnati natives would love to watch that happen in Paycor Stadium this weekend
During the game, the Bengals had several players get beat up, but the most notable was Alex Cappa, who was carted off during the game. If Cappa can't play next week against the Ravens, it'd likely be Max Scharping at right guard instead. That's not ideal, especially with La'el Collins out at right tackle as well.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship Game in play; Bengals avoid coin toss with win over Ravens [NFL.com]
This article discusses the AFC playoff seedings. The coin-flip between the Ravens and Bengals was avoided, fortunately.
On Monday night, Bengals were told the game will resume in 10 minutes [Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk]
"So what actually transpired? Per multiple sources who requested anonymity given the sensitive nature of the situation, Bengals players were informed by a member of the officiating crew that the game against the Bills would resume in 10 minutes. "- Mike Florio
During the Monday night game, we heard many times from Joe Buck that the teams would have five minutes to warm up and re-take the field. As we know now, that didn't end up happening and the game never resumed.
Joe Mixon is all of us Bengals fans with his coin flip celebration [Luis Tirado Jr., Stripe Hype]
This was pretty clever. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Joe Mixon pulled out a coin and essentially mocked the NFL for their silly playoff scenarios. The Bengals avoided having to flip a coin against the Ravens but they were definitely angry about the possibility of it during this game.