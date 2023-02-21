Bengals News: QB rankings, best free agents under 25, and more
In Bengals news, we all know who the top three quarterbacks are in the league and it's not really up for debate. Also, who are the best free agents under the age of 25?
This time last year, people had come around on putting Joe Burrow in the top 10 when it came to the best quarterbacks in the league. After the 2022 season, he's in the No. 2 spot, right behind Patrick Mahomes. While Bengals fans won't like that Burrow isn't in the top spot, Mahomes has earned it. He has two Super Bowl wins, two Super Bowl MVPs, and two MVP titles.
The Bengals will be paying Burrow big money this offseason to ensure that he never hits free agency. For the players that are hitting the open market, who are the young studs that are available to sign this spring?
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
2022 NFL quarterback rankings and tiers: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen lead the new generation of quarterbacks [Josh Kosko, PFF]
As mentioned above, the three best signal-callers in the league are obvious. Mahomes and Burrow are in the top two spots and then it's Josh Allen. While Allen fell off during the back half of the 202 season, he was playing injured and that definitely showed.
2023 NFL Free Agency: The 10 Best 25-and-Under Players in This Year's Class [Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report]
No Bengals appear on this list but that's a good thing becaus eit means their young talent is under contract!
Bengals rolling with Joe Burrow, but who else will start at QB in AFC North in 2023? [Stripe Hype]
Who will be leading the charge at quarterback for every team in the AFC North next season? Burrow is obviously going to be the quarterback of the Bengals but who will take the snaps for the Browns, Ravens, and Steelers?