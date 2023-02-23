Bengals News: Re-signing Cal Adomitis, Taylor Lewan released by Titans
In Bengals news, Cal Adomitis has been re-signed by the Cincinnati Bengals. Also, the Tennessee Titans released their long-time left tackle Taylor Lewan. Could he be a fit for the stripes?
Adomitis took over the long snapping duties in Week 2 after long-time Bengals long snapper Clark Harris was injured in the season opener against the Steelers. Adomitis played in the rest of the games from then on and he'll officially be the team's long snapper in 2023.
Harris turns 39 years old in July so this wasn't a tough decision. Yes, Harris had been with the team since 2009 but Adomitis is the younger option. Harris is also coming off of an injury.
Speaking of long-term talents, Lewan had been with the Titans since they spent a first-round pick on him in 2014. When healthy, Lewan is a good player but he's battled injuries throughout his career and hasn't been fully healthy in a season since 2017.
Bengals re-sign long snapper Cal Adomitis [Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk]
Smith mentions in the article that Harris will likely be looking for a new home in free agency but I can't picture him starting over with a new team. He'll be 39 years old this summer so he might opt to call it a career.
Titans release longtime OT Taylor Lewan after nine seasons; veteran sends message to Tennessee fans [Shannon McCarriston, CBS Sports]
"The Titans will save some money with the cut. They will save $14,841,000 against the salary cap with no dead cap penalty by cutting the player with one year left on his contract. In 2018, Lewan signed the biggest contract in history for an offensive lineman with an $80 million deal. "- From McCarriston's article
Bengals might not want to risk bringing in Taylor Lewan [Stripe Hype]
I'm not sure I can see Lewan landing in Cincinnati because of the injury history. They dealt with a banged-up offensive line in the postseason and it's not a fun thing to go through. Signing Lewan could set them up to be in a similar situation and that's not ideal.