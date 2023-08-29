Bengals News: Roster cut deadline and more
- Teams have until 4:00 EST to crop their rosters to 53 players
- Could La'el Collins be a cut candidate?
- Who are going to be the difficult cuts?
- What will the practice squad look like?
In Bengals news, roster cutdown day has arrived, as teams have until 4:00 EST to get their rosters to 53 players. It's a stressful time for teams and they'll have to make very tough decisions as to who to keep and who to cut.
The Cincinnati Bengals have some tough decisions to make with these cutdowns. Players such as Raymond Johnson, Shedrick Jackson, and Trent Taylor are likely names that won't make the final roster but deserve to be on there. All three will have a chance to be scooped up by another team and if they don't, the Bengals will likely keep them on their practice squad.
These are just a few of the difficult roster cuts the team is going to have to make.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
2023 NFL Roster Cuts: Predicting the Biggest Names Who Could Hit the Market [Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report]
Let the cut speculation begin! Knox predicts that the Bengals could cut La'el Collins, which would save them $7.7 million in cap space. Collins definitely disappointed during his one year as a Bengal but he'd be a good insurance policy to have if the offensive line experienced injuries again.
"The Bengals could keep the LSU product by placing him on the reserve/PUP list, but they could also save $7.7 million in 2023 cap space by releasing him outright. With extensions due for quarterback Joe Burrow and wideout Tee Higgins, that saving could be huge."- Kristopher Knox
8 hardest cuts from our final Bengals' 53-man roster projection [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
I mentioned Trent Taylor earlier as a difficult but likely cut for the Bengals and Roling has Taylor listed here as well. He also included Stanley Morgan Jr. in this write-up.
"Something had to give when the Bengals drafted Charlie Jones and Andre Iosivas. The latter has looked way, way ahead of schedule. That means losing a returner like Taylor and a special teams ace like Morgan. In our 53, they only kept six in order to squeeze in more elsewhere. Both guys could head to the practice squad, though."- Chris Roling
Predicting the Bengals' 2023 practice squad [John Sheeran, A to Z Sports]
Sheeran opted to not include guys like Shedrick Jackson and Raymond Johnson, noting that there is a solid chance both guys get claimed by other teams. That's not farfetched at all.
Bengals 53-Man Roster Cut Tracker 2023: Live updates and analysis [Stripe Hype]
Keep checking back to see what moves the Bengals have made as we inch closer to the roster cut deadline.