Bengals News: Sam Hubbard's fumble return and Mark Schlereth praises defense
In Bengals news, folks still haven't been able to calm down from Sam Hubbard's amazing 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown during Sunday night's Wild Card win. Also in Bengals news, Mark Schlereth is a big fan of the Cincinnati defense.
Hubbard's fumble return shifted momentum in the game, as the Ravens were knocking on the door of a 24-17 lead and a potential upset victory over the defending AFC champions. When Hubbard landed in the end zone after rumbling down the field, the Bengals found themselves up by 24-17 instead.
The defense might have surrendered some big plays to Tyler Huntley but they very much operated as a bend but don't break unit on Sunday. Hubbard's fumble signified just that.
Former NFL offensive lineman Mark Schlereth, who works for Fox, called the Bengals underrated, noting that they often get overshadowed because of how loaded the team is offensively. He's got a point.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Fans flock to donate to Bengals DE Sam Hubbard's foundation after historic 98-yard touchdown return [Victoria Hernandez, USA Today]
"The defensive end started his foundation in 2020 to help fight food insecurity in Ohio. He was motivated to give back in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon hearing how food banks were struggling to keep up with need, he started a GoFundMe to raise $85,000 to help the The Freestore Food Bank of Cincinnati provide 250,000 meals to the community."- From Hernandez's article
This is a cool thing for Bengals fans to do after Hubbard made a game-changing play. If you're interested in donating to Hubbard's foundation, here's a link for you to do so.
Mark Schlereth On Bengals Defense: 'They Are A Problem' [Russ Heltman, SI]
""A guy like Logan Wilson, they're far better than anybody gives them credit for. They just get overshadowed because of how much offensive talent they have. They're a problem. And they're a problem for anybody. And listen, I think the Chiefs are the best team in the AFC, but they're a problem.""- From Heltman's article
Prior to this quote, Schlereth also mentioned that the Bengals defense got to this point because of the key players they signed and how they also drafted well.
Joe Burrow, Bengals owner Mike Brown open up about QB's future: Both want his entire career to be in Cincy [Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports]
Burrow was interviewed ahead of the Bengals' Wild Card matchup and stated that he'd like to spend his entire career in Cincinnati. He'll be eligible for an extension this offseason.
Ravens fans want John Harbaugh fired after the Bengals ended their season [Stripe Hype]
It appears that Ravens fans have seen enough from Harbaugh after his lousy clock management in Baltimore's loss to the Bengals on Sunday night. With the Ravens' last Super Bowl win coming over a decade ago, is Harbaugh's seat in Baltimore getting hotter?