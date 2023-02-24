Bengals News: Taylor Lewan, 2022 rookie draft class, and more
In Bengals news, Taylor Lewan was released by the Titans. Could it make sense for the Bengals to sign him? Also, how did the Bengals' 2022 rookie draft class stack up against the rest of the league?
Lewan, a first-round pick by the Titans in 2014, struggled to stay healthy over the past five seasons so it made sense for Tennessee to move on from him. The Bengals need to figure out what they want to do at their tackle positions so naturally, fans are intrigued by Lewan.
When on the field, he's one of the best left tackles in the league but that's a big when. He's missed time in each of the last five seasons and played in just two games in 2022. Is that someone the Bengals should consider adding?
Last year's Bengals draft class consisted of Dax Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt, Zach Carter, Cordell Volson, Tycen Anderson, and Jeff Gunter. Hill didn't get as much playing time as fans were hoping for but he was definitely taken with the expectation of replacing Jessie Bates.
Taylor-Britt and Volson were the two most impressive rookies and that's not up for a debate. Taylor-Britt missed time at the beginning of the season but put together an impressive postseason performance. Volson beat Jackson Carman for the starting left guard job and didn't miss any time.
Taylor Lewan’s 3 Best Fits In Free Agency [Justin Melo, The Draft Network]
"Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams struggled throughout 2022. The ‘is he a tackle-or-guard’ debate has raged furiously on Williams since he was a prospect at Alabama with 33.625-inch arms, which barely meets the NFL’s preferred thresholds. Williams’ latest performances indicate he may be best served kicking inside."- From Melo's article
Unless Cincinnati can find a trade partner, Jonah Williams is going to be on the roster whether Bengals fans like it or not. Adding Lewan could mean that Williams maybe moves to right tackle instead.
Should Bengals target Taylor Lewan after Titans released OT? [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
"Lewan, who will turn 32 in July, played just 64 snaps last season. Availability has been an issue, as he played in just 13 games in 2021 and five games in 2020, failing to register a full 16-game season since 2017."- From Roling's article
This is very important to keep in mind with Lewan. If he was healthy, the Titans probably don't move on from him but that's not the situation we're dealing with here. The guy has been injury-prone for a lot of his career and that's a risky move for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
2022 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32 [Eric Edholm & Nick Shook, CBS Sports]
"Cincinnati's choice of Daxton Hill made logical sense, but they simply didn't use him enough to properly evaluate him: Hill played more snaps on special teams than he did on defense. His value is likely in how he fits the Bengals' long-term plans, potentially as a replacement for Jessie Bates if Bates leaves in free agency. "- Nick Shook
Ja'Marr Chase 40 time: Where did he rank among wide receivers? [Stripe Hype]
The NFL Combine is coming up so why not take a trip back in time and revisit when Ja'Marr Chase was participating in the Combine?