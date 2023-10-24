Bengals News: Trade deadline, biggest needs, and more
In Bengals news, the NFL trade deadline is one week away. Will the Cincinnati Bengals make a move? If they do make a move, what positions might they look to address?
The Bengals are not a team known for making flashy trades. They haven't made an in-season trade since 2020 when Carlos Dunlap was sent to Seattle in exchange for a late-round pick and B.J. Finney. Otherwise, even during this magical muti-season run, the Bengals have not been an organization who makes trades.
Things can change though. The team has been more aggressive in free agency and made Joe Burrow the highest-paid player in the league. Does that sound like the old Bengals to you?
If the Bengals were to make a trade, they could look to add help to the interior on both the offensive and defensive lines and could also use a running back or tight end for their offense.
"That strategy should change over the next eight days. They have some obvious holes, plenty of future picks and a talented roster that has overcome plenty of adversity during the first six weeks of the season to post a 3-3 record. "- James Rapien
The five biggest needs listed for the Bengals are interior defender, right tackle, tight end, wide receiver, and interior offensive line. I'd argue that running back is a bigger need than wide receiver and Jonah Williams has done well at right tackle for the most part. If the Bengals were to add another right tackle, it'd need to be someone under contract past this season since Williams will be a free agent.
Unless the Bengals are the ones acquiring these players, fans don't want any part of seeing these three guys in the AFC North. It's entirely possible that the other three teams in the division are buyers as well considering they're ahead of Cincinnati in the division after seven weeks.