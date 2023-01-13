Bengals News: Tyler Huntley in line to start and Tee Higgins returns to practice
In Bengals news, it looks like it'll be Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens when they come to Paycor Stadium for a date with the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round. Also in Bengals news, Tee Higgins returned to practice after missing Wednesday's practice with an illness.
It's unfortunate that the Bengals won't get the absolute best from the Ravens, as it's looking like they'll be without Lamar Jackson for this Wild Card showdown. Jackson was injured in Week 13 and has not played since then. The Bengals haven't faced Huntley before so this will be a new experience for the defense.
Higgins has been banged up throughout the season but it was an illness that held him out of Wednesday's practice. He returned on Thursday though and Bengals fans are hoping to see him have a massive day against Baltimore.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Lamar Jackson's extended absence creates more contract issues with Ravens, and both sides brought this on [Charles Robinson, Yahoo! Sports]
"Did Jackson suffer a setback? Why is his return taking longer than anticipated? Is this about the lack of a long-term contract? And if he doesn’t suit up this weekend and the Ravens lose to the Bengals, what does all of this mean about the offseason between the two sides?"- From Robinson's article
Perhaps the bigger story within the Lamar Jackson storyline is that he's slated to become a free agent when the 2022 regular season ends. Yes, the Ravens can franchise tag him but this could be the beginning of the end for Jackson and the team that drafted him nearly five years ago.
Bengals' Joe Burrow on confidence: Can't play 'scared' and win [Ben Baby, ESPN]
"The 26-year-old is used to playing in high-stakes games at this point in his playing career. With Cincinnati's Super Bowl appearance in 2021, Burrow has played for a championship at all three major levels -- high school, college and pro."- From Baby's article
Bengals fans are well-aware by now what Burrow can do and how he thrives in the biggest moments. These playoffs will hopefully be no different for the former No. 1 overall pick.
Bengals depth chart ahead of Wild Card round vs Ravens [Stripe Hype]
Here's the depth chart for the Bengals as they inch into the playoffs for the second straight year. The biggest changes have come on the right side of the offensive line, as there have been injuries to Alex Cappa and La'el Collins, paving the way for Max Scharping and Hakeem Adeniji to start at right guard and right tackle respectively.