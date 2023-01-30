Bengals OC Brian Callahan receives second interview request
The Cincinnati Bengals are fresh off their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game but other teams have clearly noticed how well-coached this team is. The Arizona Cardinals have already requested Lou Anarumo for a head coaching interview and now they've requested to speak with Brian Callahan as well.
Callahan already interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts earlier during the playoffs and that's what initially brought attention to the lack of interviews for the two main coordinators.
The Cardinals have interviewed or requested eight other candidates but two of them are out of the running. Dan Quinn is returning to Dallas and Frank Reich was hired to be the head coach of the Panthers. Sean Payton is the biggest name to have spoken with the Cardinals.
Brian Callahan receives interview request from Cardinals
The Cardinals are a bit of a mess right now after the Kliff Kingsbury era came to an end following the regular season. Arizona entered the season as fringe-playoff contenders but failed to come anywhere close to making the postseason and finished the season as one of the worst teams in the league.
Callahan would have his work cut out for him in the desert but he absolutely deserves a head coaching job so if the Cardinals want him, I hope it works out for both sides.
Edit: Callahan is scheduled to have a second interview with the Colts.