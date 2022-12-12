Bengals' offensive line has been dominant during 5-game win streak

PFF: 38% pressure for Burrow, just one sack. 7.1% pressure to sack rate.



On the 5 game winning streak, Burrow's P2S% by game:

20%

16.7%

11.1%

12.5%

7.1%

Total: 12.5%



Prior 8 games: 30.5%



OL playing better, Burrow making it look better - even on its worst blocking day in weeks