Bengals OL depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
Right Guard
Starter: Alex Cappa
Another no brainer. The Bengals signed Cappa last year to be their right guard and he played well. An injury in Week 18 ended up sidelining him for the duration of the playoffs though and that proved pivotal. Hopefully, he can stay healthy for the entire 2023 campaign because Cincinnati is going to need him.
Backups: Hakeem Adeniji, Jaxson Kirkland
Adeniji could be a cut candidate this summer but the Bengals might value the versatility he provides. He's taken snaps at just about every offensive line position other than center and that's a valuable asset that the former Kansas product brings to the team.
Speaking of versatility, Kirkland also possesses that trait. He played left tackle and right guard during his time in college.
Right Tackle
Starter: Jonah Williams
This is the only spot that's up in the air this summer assuming no injuries occur in training camp. Williams was the Bengals' left tackle for the past two years and while he wasn't necessarily bad, the team obviously felt that improvements could be made. That's why they added Brown and planned to move Williams to the right side of the line.
Backups: La'el Collins, Cody Ford
Collins was the starting right tackle last year but he didn't walk the walk after talking the talk. An injury in Week 16 led to him missing the entire playoff run and he probably won't be ready to go by the start of the season. Ford joined the team in free agency and played on the same offensive line as Brown in college.
The starters on the Bengals' offensive line are pretty much set in stone. While Williams might not be 100% penciled in as the starter, Collins is still recovering from injury and Ford hasn't been very good during his time in the pros. If Williams loses out, that'd be pretty bad for him moving forward.